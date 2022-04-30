Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $107.79 per barrel, having risen by $2.24 (2.12 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.62 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $102.1.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $106.48 per barrel this week, down by 28 cents (0.26 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $111.39 per barrel, while the minimum price was $100.66.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $66.85 per barrel this week, which was 49 cents (0.74 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $71.66 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $60.78.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $103.31 per barrel this week, thus reducing by 94 cents (0.9 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $108.16 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $97.55.

Oil grade/date

Apr. 25, 2022

Apr. 26, 2022

Apr. 27, 2022

Apr. 28, 2022

Apr. 29, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$102.1

$106.72

$107.34

$110.17

$112.62

$107.79

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$100.66

$105.38

$106.05

$108.95

$111.39

$106.48

Urals (EX NOVO)

$60.78

$65.55

$66.80

$69.48

$71.66

$66.85

Brent Dated

$97.55

$102.23

$102.9

$105.73

$108.16

$103.31

