Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $107.79 per barrel, having risen by $2.24 (2.12 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.62 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $102.1.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $106.48 per barrel this week, down by 28 cents (0.26 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $111.39 per barrel, while the minimum price was $100.66.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $66.85 per barrel this week, which was 49 cents (0.74 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $71.66 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $60.78.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $103.31 per barrel this week, thus reducing by 94 cents (0.9 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $108.16 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $97.55.