Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $107.79 per barrel, having risen by $2.24 (2.12 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.62 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $102.1.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $106.48 per barrel this week, down by 28 cents (0.26 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $111.39 per barrel, while the minimum price was $100.66.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $66.85 per barrel this week, which was 49 cents (0.74 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $71.66 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $60.78.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $103.31 per barrel this week, thus reducing by 94 cents (0.9 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $108.16 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $97.55.
Oil grade/date
Apr. 25, 2022
Apr. 26, 2022
Apr. 27, 2022
Apr. 28, 2022
Apr. 29, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$102.1
$106.72
$107.34
$110.17
$112.62
$107.79
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$100.66
$105.38
$106.05
$108.95
$111.39
$106.48
Urals (EX NOVO)
$60.78
$65.55
$66.80
$69.48
$71.66
$66.85
Brent Dated
$97.55
$102.23
$102.9
$105.73
$108.16
$103.31