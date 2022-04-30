Azerbaijan's ASCO delivers first cargo to Baku Hovsan International Sea Trade Port via TITR

By Trend

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) delivered cargo to the Baku Hovsan International Sea Trade Port via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) for the first time, the ASCO told Trend.

The cargo has been brought to the port by the 'Maestro Niyazi' vessel, which is part of the shipping company's fleet.

"The cargo ship arriving from the Kazakh Aktau port transshipped 140 20-foot containers to the Port of Hovsan. The container ship is currently being unloaded at the port," said the statement.