Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 16.2095 manat (0.49 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,230.5049 manat, down by 104.0332 manat (3.12 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Apr. 18 3,374.9930 Apr. 25 3,257.1575 Apr. 19 3,356.9475 Apr. 26 3,236.3580 Apr. 20 3,304.1200 Apr. 27 3,226.6085 Apr. 21 3,317.2440 Apr. 28 3,191.4525 Apr. 22 3,319.3860 Apr. 29 3,240.9480 Average weekly 3,334.5381 Average weekly 3,230.5049

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.7019 manat (1.74 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.9427 manat, reducing by 3.0019 manat (6.99 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Apr. 18 43.8978 Apr. 25 40.3632 Apr. 19 43.8865 Apr. 26 40.4543 Apr. 20 42.5846 Apr. 27 39.9613 Apr. 21 42.5862 Apr. 28 39.2735 Apr. 22 41.7679 Apr. 29 39.6613 Average weekly 42.9946 Average weekly 39.9427

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 3.8385 manat (0.24 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum reached 1,575.5209 manat, which was 112.2034 manat (6.64 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Apr. 18 1,708.0495 Apr. 25 1,579.9290 Apr. 19 1,735.9720 Apr. 26 1,586.2020 Apr. 20 1,667.7000 Apr. 27 1,572.8570 Apr. 21 1,674.6105 Apr. 28 1,554.8540 Apr. 22 1,652.2895 Apr. 29 1,583.7625 Average weekly 1,687.7243 Average weekly 1,575.5209

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan has fallen by 101.014 manat (2.56 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,816.3708 manat, down by 302.2056 manat (7.33 percent) compared to the previous week.