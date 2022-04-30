Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 16.2095 manat (0.49 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,230.5049 manat, down by 104.0332 manat (3.12 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Apr. 18
3,374.9930
Apr. 25
3,257.1575
Apr. 19
3,356.9475
Apr. 26
3,236.3580
Apr. 20
3,304.1200
Apr. 27
3,226.6085
Apr. 21
3,317.2440
Apr. 28
3,191.4525
Apr. 22
3,319.3860
Apr. 29
3,240.9480
Average weekly
3,334.5381
Average weekly
3,230.5049
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.7019 manat (1.74 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.9427 manat, reducing by 3.0019 manat (6.99 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Apr. 18
43.8978
Apr. 25
40.3632
Apr. 19
43.8865
Apr. 26
40.4543
Apr. 20
42.5846
Apr. 27
39.9613
Apr. 21
42.5862
Apr. 28
39.2735
Apr. 22
41.7679
Apr. 29
39.6613
Average weekly
42.9946
Average weekly
39.9427
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 3.8385 manat (0.24 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum reached 1,575.5209 manat, which was 112.2034 manat (6.64 percent) less than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Apr. 18
1,708.0495
Apr. 25
1,579.9290
Apr. 19
1,735.9720
Apr. 26
1,586.2020
Apr. 20
1,667.7000
Apr. 27
1,572.8570
Apr. 21
1,674.6105
Apr. 28
1,554.8540
Apr. 22
1,652.2895
Apr. 29
1,583.7625
Average weekly
1,687.7243
Average weekly
1,575.5209
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan has fallen by 101.014 manat (2.56 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,816.3708 manat, down by 302.2056 manat (7.33 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Apr. 18
4,092.3590
Apr. 25
3,933.1370
Apr. 19
4,117.8420
Apr. 26
3,768.9510
Apr. 20
4,073.3020
Apr. 27
3,746.2900
Apr. 21
4,139.3810
Apr. 28
3,801.3530
Apr. 22
4,153.7290
Apr. 29
3,832.1230
Average weekly
4,118.5760
Average weekly
3,816.3708