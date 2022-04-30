TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

30 April 2022 [14:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 16.2095 manat (0.49 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,230.5049 manat, down by 104.0332 manat (3.12 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Apr. 18

3,374.9930

Apr. 25

3,257.1575

Apr. 19

3,356.9475

Apr. 26

3,236.3580

Apr. 20

3,304.1200

Apr. 27

3,226.6085

Apr. 21

3,317.2440

Apr. 28

3,191.4525

Apr. 22

3,319.3860

Apr. 29

3,240.9480

Average weekly

3,334.5381

Average weekly

3,230.5049

 

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.7019 manat (1.74 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.9427 manat, reducing by 3.0019 manat (6.99 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Apr. 18

43.8978

Apr. 25

40.3632

Apr. 19

43.8865

Apr. 26

40.4543

Apr. 20

42.5846

Apr. 27

39.9613

Apr. 21

42.5862

Apr. 28

39.2735

Apr. 22

41.7679

Apr. 29

39.6613

Average weekly

42.9946

Average weekly

39.9427

 

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 3.8385 manat (0.24 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum reached 1,575.5209 manat, which was 112.2034 manat (6.64 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Apr. 18

1,708.0495

Apr. 25

1,579.9290

Apr. 19

1,735.9720

Apr. 26

1,586.2020

Apr. 20

1,667.7000

Apr. 27

1,572.8570

Apr. 21

1,674.6105

Apr. 28

1,554.8540

Apr. 22

1,652.2895

Apr. 29

1,583.7625

Average weekly

1,687.7243

Average weekly

1,575.5209

 

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan has fallen by 101.014 manat (2.56 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,816.3708 manat, down by 302.2056 manat (7.33 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Apr. 18

4,092.3590

Apr. 25

3,933.1370

Apr. 19

4,117.8420

Apr. 26

3,768.9510

Apr. 20

4,073.3020

Apr. 27

3,746.2900

Apr. 21

4,139.3810

Apr. 28

3,801.3530

Apr. 22

4,153.7290

Apr. 29

3,832.1230

Average weekly

4,118.5760

Average weekly

3,816.3708

