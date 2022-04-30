Minister: Country's foreign trade turnover up by 63.6 pct

By Azernews





Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said that Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by 63.6 percent in the first quarter of this year and amounted to $10.9 billion.

"In the first quarter of this year, positive dynamics was registered in the foreign trade of our country," he wrote on his official Twitter page.

Jabbarov noted that exports increased by 92.9 percent to $7.9 billion, while imports increased by 15.6 percent to $2.9 billion.

"The foreign trade balance increased by 3.15 times and amounted to a positive $5.05 billion," he wrote.

Earlier it was reported that exports amounted to 73.1 percent of the total turnover, while imports to 26.8 percent.

Azerbaijan's main export transactions during the reported year were with Italy ($3.8 billion), Turkey ($961 million), Portugal ($390.6 million), Israel ($330.4 million), and Ukraine ($317.2 million).

Azerbaijan's main import partners were Turkey ($482.1 million), Russia ($476.1 million), China ($471.4 million), Kazakhstan ($175.4 million), and Germany ($129.7 million).

Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 152 countries.