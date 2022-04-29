Azerbaijan, France discuss prospects for mining co-op

By Azernews





Azerbaijan and France have discussed prospects of cooperation in the mining industry.

At a meeting between AzerGold CJSC Board Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov, French ambassador's adviser Louis Toulorge and economic attaché Yannick Haronis, the parties discussed the possibility of cooperation between AzerGold and French companies interested in working in Azerbaijan.

Zakir Ibrahimov briefed the participants about the company's achievements over the past five years. He noted AzerGold's successful operations in exploration, mining and other areas, the launch of new mines in the regions and the work done to increase economic efficiency in the mining sector.

Noting that AzerGold always attaches great importance to international cooperation in order to further optimize and improve its operations, Ibrahimov stressed that the company has a successful experience in partnership with foreign companies.

In turn, stating that French companies have extensive cooperation in transport and energy in Azerbaijan, Louis Toulorge added that they are interested in developing relations in other areas.

The parties discussed issues of mutual interest, including the application of know-how technologies to protect the environment and maintain the ecological balance, as well as opportunities for cooperation in future projects using alternative energy sources.

The Azerbaijani-French trade turnover amounted to $245.4 million in 2021.