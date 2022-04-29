Azerbaijani oil prices grow

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.83 on April 28 compared to the previous price, settling at $110.17 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on April 28 amounted to $108.95 per barrel, up by $2.9 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $66.98 per barrel on April 28, which grew by $2.68 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $2.83 compared to the previous price and made up $105.73 per barrel.