Azerbaijani beekeepers relocate farms to liberated Gubadli

By Azernews





Azerbaijani beekeepers have started to relocate their farms to liberated Gubadli region, the Agriculture Ministry has reported.

The transfer is carried out in response to farmer requests, which the ministry has compiled into a list. Previously, the beekeepers took part in trainings organized by Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA). The farmers were taught the rules of conduct in areas contaminated by mines and unexploded ordnance during these trainings.

On April 26, Nasimi village in Sabirabad region hosted an event dedicated to the relocation of beekeeping farms to pastures in Gubadli region.

Representatives from the Agriculture Ministry, head of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Baku office Fatih Yilmaz, adviser on agriculture at the Turkish embassy Hakan Galender, Gubadli Region executive office leadership, chairman of the Association of Azerbaijani Beekeepers Badraddin Hasratov, and head of the Association of Professional Beekeepers Elkhan Alakbarov attended the event.

Speaking at the event, the head of the ministry’s livestock organization and monitoring department, Eldar Hasanov, stated that a pilot project to relocate beekeeping and sheep farms to liberated Kalbajar and Lachin regions' pastures had been successfully completed last year. He noted that after analyzing the final results of the project, Gubadli region's pastures were added to the list of those to which beekeeping farms will be relocated this year.

Moreover, Fatih Yilmaz mentioned that the Turkish agency is implementing projects in the agriculture field in Azerbaijan. He added that within the framework of these projects, technical support was provided to beekeepers in different regions of Azerbaijan.

This year, 38 beekeeping farms are to be resettled in Gubadli region. In total, 2,207 bee families will be relocated to Gubadli pastures.