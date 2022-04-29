German Hellmann Worldwide Logistics planning to launch regular block train service to Europe via Azerbaijan

By Trend

Representative office of German company Hellmann Worldwide Logistics in Azerbaijan, together with its partners, is launching a block train from China to Europe in transit through Azerbaijan, representative office told Trend.

Block train will depart from the Chinese city of Suzhou (located 100 kilometers from Shanghai).

According to company representative, the block train will deliver goods not only for transit to Europe, but also for local market of Azerbaijan.

"The train includes 41 wagons with 40-foot containers. It will go from Suzhou to the border of Kazakhstan by rail. After arriving in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Railways will deliver the containers to the port of Aktau, where they will be loaded onto a feeder ship and sent to the port of Azerbaijan’s Baku," spokesman for Hellmann said.

He also said that Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, being an international logistics company, had previously transported these goods to Europe via Russia.

"However, due to the current geopolitical situation, our route has been changed," he added.

According to him, this route will be one of the first projects organized by commercial companies.

"We expect this project to perform well. It is planned to launch regular flights on this route once or twice a month," Hellmann representative added.