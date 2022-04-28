Number of Turkish investors to grow in Azerbaijan - head of Center for Middle Eastern Studies

By Trend

Number of Turkish companies interested in investing in Azerbaijan may grow, director of the Turkish Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM) Ahmet Uysal told Trend.

Uysal made the remark on the sidelines of the international conference on "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation" in Azerbaijan’s Shusha [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] on April 28.

"The number of such investors can increase following the conference in Shusha,” he said. “Such conferences are intended to attract potential investors to the region. Turkey wishes further prosperity and development to Azerbaijan.”

The conference in Shusha is being held with the participation of representatives of leading international think tanks.

The main goal of the forum is to consider the possibilities of developing ties and opening communications between the countries of the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period [following the 2020 second Karabakh war], discuss the peace agenda being formed by Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia as the basis for progress, security and prosperity in the region.