Iran should prioritize strengthening relations Azerbaijan - MP

By Trend

Strengthening bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran should be a top priority for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian MP Gholamreza Marhaba told reporters in Gilan Province on April 28, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

The MP noted that Iran and Azerbaijan have a very long joint sea and land border. These borders can contribute to economic development.

Marhaba also added that it is also important to strengthen parliamentary ties between the two countries. To this end, a high-level Iranian parliamentary delegation will visit Baku in the coming weeks.

According to him, the two countries are implementing joint projects in Iran's Gilan Province. Examples of these projects are the construction of a new road bridge over the Astarachay River, as well as the construction of a railway terminal in Iran’s Astara.

The MP emphasized that these projects should be in the spotlight.