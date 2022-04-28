Shusha's new building requirements disclosed

By Azernews





New requirements for construction, architectural and urban planning activities in the territory of Shusha city have been established.

The change was proposed to law "On cultural capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha city" at a session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Under the amendment, if an archaeological monument is discovered during construction, restoration, repair, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, or any other work in Shusha city, the work must be immediately halted and the Shusha City State Reserve notified.

The decision to continue the work will be made by the Shusha City State Reserve.

Amendment was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading after discussions.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.