Azerbaijan to hold event on benefits of financing via capital market

By Trend

The strategic priority of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) for 2021-2023 is a change in trade turnover in favor of the corporate securities market, and steps are constantly being taken in this direction, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the BSE, on May 6, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the Baku Stock Exchange, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency, and investment companies being members of the BSE will hold an event called "Investment Travel" in Ganja city.

During the event, experts will inform the business representatives about the benefits of financing through the capital market and listing on the BSE.

The project’s goal is to enhance financial literacy in Azerbaijan and stimulate financing through the capital market.