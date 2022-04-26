Students of STEAM Modern Educational Center to participate at TEKNOFEST festival in Baku

By Trend

Students of the STEAM Modern Educational Center named after Heydar Aliyev will participate in several competitions of the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, which will be held in Azerbaijan in May 2022 for the first time, teacher at the STEAM at the Center Alesker Asadov told Trend.

As he noted, four teams are expected to present projects within the Baku Skills competition, whereas two teams - in the Green Tech category.

"As part of the GreenTech competition, our teams will show modern ways of solving problems on two different topics. One of the projects is the generation of alternative energy from wind. Preparations are carried out almost every day. The students do believe that gFUTURE projects will find their place in the future," he said.

Moreover, several teams are preparing for the final within the Baku skills competition.

According to Asadov, reaching the future in the era of green energy, artificial intelligence, robotics is in the hands of young engineers.

The Center is equipped with the latest 3D printers, Arduiono, Robotics, CNC laser machines, and many other devices. STEAM students have repeatedly won innovation olympiads both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The upcoming festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

Trend News Agency, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.Az and Turkic.World are official media partners of TEKNOFEST.



