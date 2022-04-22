Azerbaijani oil prices increase

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by 86 cents on April 21 compared to the previous price, settling at $110.79 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $109.18 per barrel, increasing by $1.15 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.81 per barrel on April 21, rising by $1.27 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by 72 cents compared to the previous price and made up $106.23 per barrel.