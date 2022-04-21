CBA puts up notes for auction

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of notes (28 days) of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in the amount of 250 million manat ($147.14 million) on April 20, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the CBA, 20 investors submitted 25 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 1.67 billion manat ($987.4 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.5158 manat, or $58.57 (6.26 percent) in accordance with the decision of the Central Bank.

The maturity date of the notes is May 18, 2022.