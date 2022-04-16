Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

|
Azerbaijani oil prices have risen this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $108.61 per barrel, having increased by 57 cents (0.52 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $110.72 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $102.63.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $106.56 per barrel this week, down by 45 cents (0.42 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $108.71 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $100.55.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $65.8 per barrel this week, which was 38 cents (0.57 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $68.2 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $60.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $104.72 per barrel this week, thus growing by 79 cents (0.76 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $106.64 per barrel, while the minimum price – $98.5.
Oil grade/date
Apr. 11, 2022
Apr. 12, 2022
Apr. 13, 2022
Apr. 14, 2022
Apr. 15, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$102.63
$109.11
$110.72
$110.3
$110.3
$108.61
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$100.55
$107.01
$108.71
$108.28
$108.28
$106.56
Urals (EX NOVO)
$60.00
$66.45
$68.20
$68.12
$68.12
$66.18
Brent Dated
$98.50
$105.33
$106.64
$106.57
$106.57
$104.72
