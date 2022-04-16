TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

16 April 2022 [16:11] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have risen this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $108.61 per barrel, having increased by 57 cents (0.52 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $110.72 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $102.63.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $106.56 per barrel this week, down by 45 cents (0.42 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $108.71 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $100.55.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $65.8 per barrel this week, which was 38 cents (0.57 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $68.2 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $60.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $104.72 per barrel this week, thus growing by 79 cents (0.76 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $106.64 per barrel, while the minimum price – $98.5.

Oil grade/date

Apr. 11, 2022

Apr. 12, 2022

Apr. 13, 2022

Apr. 14, 2022

Apr. 15, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$102.63

$109.11

$110.72

$110.3

$110.3

$108.61

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$100.55

$107.01

$108.71

$108.28

$108.28

$106.56

Urals (EX NOVO)

$60.00

$66.45

$68.20

$68.12

$68.12

$66.18

Brent Dated

$98.50

$105.33

$106.64

$106.57

$106.57

$104.72

 

