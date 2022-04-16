Azerbaijan auctions off Karabakh horses for first time

By Trend

Azerbaijan held an auction for the sale of Karabakh horses for the first time at the Gobustan Livestock Demonstration Complex, Trend reports.

The auction was attended by local farm owners and entrepreneurs. Tenderers were provided with information about Karabakh horses.

In the first stage, given the timing and potential of the participants, three Karabakh horses – Sultan, Sahil, and Zilakhar, were put up for auction.

They were selected for bidding based on pedigree, racing abilities, appearance, and other peculiarities.

The opening price of the Sultan was 30,000 manat ($17,657), Sahil – 5,000 manat ($2,942), and Zilakhar – 7,000 manat ($4,120).

Karabakh’s Sahil was sold at auction for 5,500 manat ($3,237), while Zilakhar for 7,500 manat ($4,414).

In the next phase, Kandir, Shaban and Segah horses, grown at the Aghdam stud farm, will be auctioned.

Sales of breeding animals will continue in the Gobustan Livestock Demonstration Complex.