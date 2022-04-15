Azerbaijan boosts turnover via new generation cash registers

By Trend

The turnover through New Generation Cash Registers (NGCR) in Azerbaijan amounted to over 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) from January through March 2022, up by 38.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

According to the agency, 58,095 NGCRs have been installed in Azerbaijan so far.

The equipping of trade and service facilities of a new generation CRs is being implemented in steps from the second quarter of 2019. The State Tax Service plans to complete the fourth stage of this process by December 31, 2022.