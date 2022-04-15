CBA holds auctions for placement of notes

By Trend

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has held an auction to place notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) with a circulation period of 252 days, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to CBAR, eight investors submitted 12 bids during the auction.

The total amount of the bids at nominal prices exceeded 177.6 million manat ($104.7 million).

The average weighted price of one-note amounted to slightly over 97.7965 manat or $57.52 (3.22 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBAR.

Volume of placed notes amounted to 30 million manat ($17.6 million) as a result of the auction.

The maturity date of the notes is December 23, 2022.