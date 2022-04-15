Georgia records high annual rise of visitors from neighboring Azerbaijan

By Trend

The amount of visitors from Azerbaijan traveling to Georgia in March 2022 amounted to 14,554 people, which is an increase of 244.4 percent, compared to the same month of 2021 (4,226), Trend reports via Georgian National Tourism Administration.

The same number, however, decreased by 66.5 percent, compared to 43,437 visitors in March 2020, and by 87.6 percent, compared to 117,050 visitors over the same month of 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).

Thus, Azerbaijan ranked fifth among TOP-10 main countries of origin for visitors arriving in Georgia in March 2022, the report said. Meanwhile, Turkey ranked first on the list with 42,421 visitors to Georgia in the reporting period of 2022, followed by Russia (22,536), and Armenia (21,990).

The total number of international visitors to Georgia in March 2022 amounted to 211,484 visitors, which is an increase of 266.3 percent, compared to 57,728 over the same period of 2021.