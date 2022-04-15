Azerbaijan Mortgage Credit Guarantee Fund puts bonds up for auction

By Trend

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan placed bonds worth 50 million manat ($29.4 million) with a circulation period of 9,000 days at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on April 14, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the BSE, two investors submitted two applications during the auction. The total amount of nominal bids amounted to 50 million manat ($29.4 million), while the placement volume was 50 million manat ($29.4 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is December 4, 2046.