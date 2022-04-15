Minister: Ties with Switzerland to boost economic co-op, business partnership

By Azernews





Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said that economic cooperation and business partnerships between Azerbaijan and Switzerland will further accelerate.

He made the remarks on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the establishment of the joint commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Today marks 13 years since the establishment of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Federal Council. Our relations based on mutual trust and support will further accelerate the development of our economic cooperation and business partnership," he wrote on his official Twitter page on April 14.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland are cooperating in various economic fields. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Switzerland amounted to $457.2 million in 2021.

There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, the meeting of the commission on trade and economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan will be held in Baku in 2022.

The Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) is officially registered in Geneva and is a resource for Swiss and Azerbaijani companies seeking to establish long-term business ties with each other as well as with foreign companies. The chamber's mission is to connect, inform, assist and otherwise support companies, business people and professionals of both countries in their efforts to promote and grow their business in various fields of economic and social activities.