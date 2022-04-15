Azerbaijani students to present project for detection of oil pollutions on sea surface at TEKNOFEST int'l festival in Baku [VIDEO]

By Trend

Azerbaijani students will present a project aimed at identifying oil-polluted waters in the Caspian Sea, as well as detecting oil leaks within the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival in Baku, Phoenix team member Hasan Huseynov told Trend.

According to Huseynov, the concept of the project provides for the possibility of measuring the degree of oil pollution in a certain water area.

"To fulfill these tasks, we have developed our own model of an unmanned aerial vehicle, which is equipped with thermal and spectral cameras which will be able to transmit the coordinates of contaminated territories in real-time to the appropriate server,” he said. “In the future, with this project, we plan to establish cooperation with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), as well as other relevant organizations, and with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.”

Another representative of the Phoenix team - Ali Huseynzade noted that the team participates in the TEKNOFEST festival not only to compete but also to gain experience from participating in such a large-scale project.

"We want to develop a perfect and professional tool which will be able to perform the assigned tasks, and enter the domestic and foreign markets with this solution," Huseynzade said.

The team expressed confidence that its achievements at the TEKNOFEST festival will allow it to take a place among the top three teams.

"We are aimed at taking first place in this competition and plan to direct the grant funds which we can receive to the development of our project. We see the need for our product and express confidence that the project will be successfully implemented," added Huseynov.

The upcoming TEKNOFEST festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

Trend News Agency, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.Az and Turkic.World are official media partners of TEKNOFEST.



