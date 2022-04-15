Azerbaijan enforces increase of excise rate on alcohol

By Trend

Excise rates on excisable goods imported into Azerbaijan have been increased, Trend reports citing the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers "On amending excise rates for excisable goods imported into the territory of Azerbaijan".

The decision comes into force after 30 days from the date of its publication.

According to the decision, the excise rate for non-denatured ethyl alcohol with an alcohol concentration of 80 percent or more and non-denatured ethyl alcohol with an alcohol concentration of less than 80 percent has been increased from 5.2 manat ($3) to six manat ($3.5).

Excise rates for alcohol tinctures obtained as a result of distillation of grape wine have been increased from 7.2 manat ($4.2) to eight manat ($4.7).

The excise rate on whiskey has been increased from 11.2 manat ($6.59) to 12 manat ($7).