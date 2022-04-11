Azerbaijan boosts power production by 3.9 pct

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the electricity production by 3.9 percent or 269.2 million kWh, bringing the volume to 7.1 billion kWh in the first quarter of 2022, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During the reported period, thermal power plant electricity generation increased by 245.7 million kWh to 6.8 billion kWh, while hydroelectric power plant electricity generation increased by 17.2 million kWh to 253.3 million kWh. Meanwhile, electricity generation from other sources decreased by 6.3 million kWh to 91.2 million kWh.

At the same time, wind power plants produced 23.3 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 12.5 million kWh, and solid household waste incineration plants 55.4 million kWh.

The Azerenergy OJSC accounted for 6.5 billion kWh of electricity production (including 6.2 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 239.6 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), while the State Energy Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for 81.5 million kWh (including 58.2 million kWh at thermal power plants, 11.7 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 11.6 million kWh at solar power plants). Furthermore, the power generated by the Azerishig OJSC's wind power plants was 14.1 million kWh, while the autonomous power plants generated 565.8 million kWh.

In January-March, electricity imports decreased by 1.5 million kWh to 30.7 million kWh, while exports increased by 1.4 million kWh to 508.4 million kWh.

Furthermore, in March 2022, the country's electricity production increased by 2.4 percent or 57.1 million kWh to 2.3 billion kWh. Electricity exports decreased by 154.1 million kWh to 19 million kWh during the reported month, while imports decreased by 1.1 million kWh to 10 million kWh.