TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

09 April 2022 [17:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $108.04 per barrel, having declined by $6 (5.26 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.42 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $102.69.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $106.11 per barrel this week, down by $6.77 (5.99 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $110.89 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $100.6.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $65.8 per barrel this week, which was $11.1 (14.43 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.85 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $60.05.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $103.93 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $8.75 (7.76 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $108.73 per barrel, while the minimum price - $98.28.

Oil grade/date

Apr. 4, 2022

Apr. 5, 2022

Apr. 6, 2022

Apr. 7, 2022

Apr. 8, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$112.42

$111.62

$108.62

$102.69

$104.85

$108.04

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$110.89

$109.79

$106.53

$100.60

$102.77

$106.11

Urals (EX NOVO)

$70.85

$69.46

$66.34

$60.05

$62.30

$65.80

Brent Dated

$108.73

$107.68

$104.52

$98.28

$100.43

$103.93

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/218391.html

Print version

Views: 140

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also