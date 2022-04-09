Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $108.04 per barrel, having declined by $6 (5.26 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.42 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $102.69.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $106.11 per barrel this week, down by $6.77 (5.99 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $110.89 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $100.6.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $65.8 per barrel this week, which was $11.1 (14.43 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.85 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $60.05.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $103.93 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $8.75 (7.76 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $108.73 per barrel, while the minimum price - $98.28.