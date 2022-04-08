Azerbaijan, France eye renewable energy cooperation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and France have discussed the potential for the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the delegation of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF International), which represents a number of French companies.

He stated that France is represented in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector and the Absheron project's contribution to Azerbaijan-France relations in the field of energy.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed on Azerbaijan’s green energy potential, including offshore wind energy resources, the institutional environment in the field and steps taken to implement the targets.

The parties also discussed the reconstruction of liberated territories, the steps taken to restore energy infrastructure, and the concept of a green energy zone prepared for these territories.

It was brought to the attention that attracting private investments to expand the use of renewable energy is one of the priorities on the agenda, and information about collaboration opportunities with French companies in this field was provided.

In turn, MEDEF Director-General Philippe Gautier briefed on the organization’s work and the activities of the companies attending the meeting. He expressed the desire to develop and expand energy relations with Azerbaijan.

The director-general emphasized that the companies joining the meeting are interested in applying the advanced knowledge and technologies they possess in the fields of wind and solar energy, green hydrogen, energy production by processing domestic and industrial wastes and other fields in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that MEDEF International, which has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since 1992, is a non-profit organization that represents the private sector of France at the international level and includes about 7,100 companies. The organization's main goal is to promote the best practices of French companies around the world.

The Azerbaijani-French trade turnover amounted to $245.4 million in 2021.