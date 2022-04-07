SOCAR resumes work of several filling stations in Kharkiv

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The subsidiary of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company, SOCAR Energy Ukraine, has resumed the work of four gas filling stations in Kharkiv on April 6, the company reported on its official Facebook page.

To recall, SOCAR Energy Ukraine, guided by the principles of humanism, supports ambulances and fire service vehicles in Ukraine with free fuel.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine started its activities in Ukraine in 2008. The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is to improve the network of petrol filling stations and organize wholesale of petrol and oil products on the territory of Ukraine. Currently, the network of premium-class filling stations includes around 60 complexes and four oil depots, which operate in 11 regions of Ukraine.

In 2020, SOCAR Energy Ukraine has been ranked among the TOP 25 international companies - leaders in their fields and directions in the Ukrainian market.