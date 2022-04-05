Azerbaijan to simplify tax obligations

By Trend

Azerbaijan plans to simplify the fulfillment of tax obligations by small and medium-sized businesses and the provision of tax reporting, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Nazarli, said at a meeting with members of the Ministry’s Public Council, Trend reports.

"The availability of modern digital tools and analytical potential will expand plans for the implementation of digital solutions in the field of taxpayer services. We have been using digital tools in recent years that allow us to analyze and determine the level of risk in taxpayer transactions. Special attention is paid to the process of digitalization of tax administration," Nazarli said.