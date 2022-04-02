Italian FM highly appreciates energy co-op with Azerbaijan

By Trend

Azerbaijan is an important energy partner of Italy, the country’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said, Trend reports.

Di Maio made the remark at the "Azerbaijan - Italy: path to multifaceted strategic partnership" conference at the ADA University.

According to him, gas cooperation has become a very important part of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

The minister added that thanks to the creation of the Italian-Azerbaijani University, relations between the countries will reach a new level.

"Today's ceremony is another confirmation of strong ties between Azerbaijan and Italy," Luigi Di Maio emphasized.

He also added that it’s important to strengthen the academic partnership between the two countries.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev and Di Maio took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the building of the Italian-Azerbaijani University.

Previously, the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Strategic Dialogue has been held, and a protocol on the first Strategic Dialogue between the countries was signed in Baku.

Besides, the ceremony of laying the foundation of the building of the Italian-Azerbaijani University was held.