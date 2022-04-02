TODAY.AZ / Business

Uzbek airline together with AZAL to launch direct flight on Baku-Tashkent-Baku route

02 April 2022 [14:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Uzbekistan's Fly Khiva Group LLC airline together with Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) will open direct flights on the Baku-Tashkent-Baku route once a week from April 2, 2022, Trend reports.

According to the AZAL schedule, the aircraft leaving Baku at 22:00 (GMT+4) will arrive in Tashkent at 01:25 (GMT+5). The arrival time for the flight departing from Tashkent at 02:45 (GMT+5) to Baku is at 04:35 (GMT+4).

The flights are expected to be carried out twice a week (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) from May 4.

