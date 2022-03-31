Azerbaijani oil prices up

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $4.27 on March 30 compared to the previous price, settling at $117.15 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on March 30 amounted to $116.01 per barrel, increasing by $4.25 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $79.99 per barrel on March 30, increasing by $4.04 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $3.57 compared to the previous price and made up $115.94 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Mar. 31)