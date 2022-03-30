WorldWide Expert Conferences to hold forum on Azerbaijan's trade finance

By Azernews





Ayya Lmahamad

WorldWide Expert Conferences Ltd will hold a conference in Baku on "Azerbaijan: Correspondent relations and trade finance" on June 23, 2022, local media have reported.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will support the conference, which will feature presentations from regional state structures and regulators, as well as local and international banks and corporations.

Furthermore, the conference will include a panel discussion with representatives from export credit agencies such as SACE (Italy), EGAP (Czech Republic), OeKB (Austria), EKN (Sweden), FINNVERA (Finland), SINOSURE (China), and Hermes (Germany).

It should be noted that WorldWide Expert Conferences Ltd's headquarters are in London, United Kingdom. Constant collaboration with leading experts in various fields is an important component of the company's activities and development.