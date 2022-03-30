Azerbaijan takes measures to prevent price growth for tobacco products

By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan adopted a decree to prevent the rise in prices for tobacco products, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decree is also aimed at preventing a possible shortage of tobacco used in local production in the domestic market, as well as maintaining the current level of provision of the local tobacco industry with intermediate products.

According to the decree, until December 31, 2023, industrial tobacco, classified under subparagraphs 2403 19 100 1 and 2403 19 900 1 of the commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity, will be exempt from the application of specific import duties.

The adoption of this decree, according to forecasts, will allow maintaining the level of meeting the needs of the local tobacco industry in industrial tobacco and prevent possible difficulties in the supply of this product.