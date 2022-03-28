TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

28 March 2022 [15:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate following the results of last week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 14

1.7

March 21

1.7

March 15

1.7

March 22

1.7

March 16

1.7

March 23

1.7

March 17

1.7

March 24

1.7

March 18

1.7

March 25

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has remained unchanged. The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.7 percent and amounted to 1.8832 manat per euro.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 14

1.8560

March 21

1.8832

March 15

1.8669

March 22

1.8832

March 16

1.8646

March 23

1.8832

March 17

1.8759

March 24

1.8832

March 18

1.8832

March 25

1.8832

Average weekly

1.8693

Average weekly

1.8832

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged compared to March 18. The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 7.8 percent and amounted to 0.0165 manat per ruble.

 

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 14

0.0128

March 21

0.0165

March 15

0.0142

March 22

0.0165

March 16

0.0155

March 23

0.0165

March 17

0.0177

March 24

0.0165

March 18

0.0165

March 25

0.0165

Average weekly

0.0153

Average weekly

0.0165

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged compared to March 18. The average AZN/TRY rate increased by 0.2 percent and amounted to 0.1155 manat per lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 14

0.1148

March 21

0.1155

March 15

0.1147

March 22

0.1155

March 16

0.1157

March 23

0.1155

March 17

0.1162

March 24

0.1155

March 18

0.1155

March 25

0.1155

Average weekly

0.1153

Average weekly

0.1155

March 21-25 were declared non-working days in Azerbaijan due to Novruz holiday.

