Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate following the results of last week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
March 14
1.7
March 21
1.7
March 15
1.7
March 22
1.7
March 16
1.7
March 23
1.7
March 17
1.7
March 24
1.7
March 18
1.7
March 25
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has remained unchanged. The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.7 percent and amounted to 1.8832 manat per euro.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
March 14
1.8560
March 21
1.8832
March 15
1.8669
March 22
1.8832
March 16
1.8646
March 23
1.8832
March 17
1.8759
March 24
1.8832
March 18
1.8832
March 25
1.8832
Average weekly
1.8693
Average weekly
1.8832
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged compared to March 18. The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 7.8 percent and amounted to 0.0165 manat per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
March 14
0.0128
March 21
0.0165
March 15
0.0142
March 22
0.0165
March 16
0.0155
March 23
0.0165
March 17
0.0177
March 24
0.0165
March 18
0.0165
March 25
0.0165
Average weekly
0.0153
Average weekly
0.0165
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged compared to March 18. The average AZN/TRY rate increased by 0.2 percent and amounted to 0.1155 manat per lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
March 14
0.1148
March 21
0.1155
March 15
0.1147
March 22
0.1155
March 16
0.1157
March 23
0.1155
March 17
0.1162
March 24
0.1155
March 18
0.1155
March 25
0.1155
Average weekly
0.1153
Average weekly
0.1155
March 21-25 were declared non-working days in Azerbaijan due to Novruz holiday.