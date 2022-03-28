Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices grew last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $122.32 per barrel, having increased by $13.64 (12.55 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $125.57 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $119.31.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $121.2 per barrel last week, up by $13.63 (12.67 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $124.5 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $118.09.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $85.46 per barrel last week, which is $12.32 (16.84 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $88.4 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $82.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $123.22 per barrel last week, thus rising by $12.61 (11.4 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $126.5 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $120.33.
Oil grade/date
Mar.21, 2022
Mar. 22, 2022
Mar. 23, 2022
Mar. 24, 2022
Mar. 25, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$119.57
$119.31
$125.57
$123.29
$123.87
$122.32
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$118.38
$118.09
$124.5
122.23
$122.82
$121.2
Urals (EX NOVO)
$83.62
$82
$88.4
$86.35
$86.93
$85.46
Brent Dated
$120.88
$120.33
$126.5
$124.04
$124.35
$123.22