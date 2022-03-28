TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

28 March 2022 [11:49] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices grew last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $122.32 per barrel, having increased by $13.64 (12.55 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $125.57 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $119.31.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $121.2 per barrel last week, up by $13.63 (12.67 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $124.5 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $118.09.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $85.46 per barrel last week, which is $12.32 (16.84 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $88.4 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $82.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $123.22 per barrel last week, thus rising by $12.61 (11.4 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $126.5 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $120.33.

Oil grade/date

Mar.21, 2022

Mar. 22, 2022

Mar. 23, 2022

Mar. 24, 2022

Mar. 25, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$119.57

$119.31

$125.57

$123.29

$123.87

$122.32

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$118.38

$118.09

$124.5

122.23

$122.82

$121.2

Urals (EX NOVO)

$83.62

$82

$88.4

$86.35

$86.93

$85.46

Brent Dated

$120.88

$120.33

$126.5

$124.04

$124.35

$123.22

