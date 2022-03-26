Azerbaijan to be represented at international exhibition of natural stones

By Trend

Azerbaijan will be represented at the 27th International Exhibition of Natural Stone and Technologies “Marble Izmir”, which will be held from March 30 through April 2 in the Turkish city of Izmir, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The exhibition, held under the auspices of the Turkish Ministry of Trade, is one of the three largest expositions of natural stone and marble in the world.

A total of 41 countries of the world will be represented at it, including Azerbaijan, USA, Saudi Arabia, Albania, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Germany, UAE, the UK, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Algeria, Ethiopia, Palestine, India, Iraq, Spain, Israel, Italy, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Colombia, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Macedonia, Egypt, Nepal and Pakistan.