Georgia - Azerbaijan trade turnover up in Feb. 2022

By Trend

Georgia’s total trade turnover with Azerbaijan from January through February 2022 amounted to $248.8 million – an 9.8-percent share in the total foreign trade turnover, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The current figure increased by 49 percent, compared to $166.9 million over the reporting period of 2021, and 10.1 percent, compared to $225.9 million from January through February 2020.

According to Geostat, Azerbaijan ranked third among Georgian main trading partners from January through February 2022, following after Turkey ($354.3 million), and Russia ($274.6 million).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s imports from Azerbaijan in the reporting period of 2022 amounted to $156.4 million, which is an increase of 55.5 percent, compared to $100.6 million over the same period of 2021. Thus, Azerbaijan ranked third among Georgia’s top trading partners by imports from January through February 2022, Geostat said.

Georgian exports to Azerbaijan in the reporting period of 2022 totaled $92.3 million, which is an increase of 39.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2021 ($66.3 million). Azerbaijan ranked third among Georgia’s main export partners from January through February 2022, the report said.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s foreign trade turnover (excluding non-declared trade) from January through February 2022 amounted to $2.5 billion, which is an increase of 49.2 percent, compared to $1.6 billion over the same period of 2021, and 38.8 percent, compared to the reporting period of 2020 ($1.8 billion).