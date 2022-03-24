Deputy Foreign Minister meets with IOF Director General in Islamabad

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has met with Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Yerlan Baydaulet.

The meeting was held within the 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry reported.

During the meeting, Yerlan Baidaulet informed about the activities and programs implemented by the organization he leads.

He highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to the projects implemented within the framework of the OIC and expressed his gratitude the country for its special support.

The Deputy Minister pointed out that Azerbaijan has always attached particular importance to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He stressed that the country plays an active role in this organization.

Speaking about the importance of ensuring food security, Elnur Mammadov stressed that the leadership of Azerbaijan always pays attention to activities in this direction in the country. The Deputy Minister also stressed the importance of dialogue between OIC member countries on food security issues.

He thanked for providing detailed information on the activities of the Islamic Organization for Food Security.

Notably, the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) took place in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 22-23.

The session on the topic "Building a partnership for unity, justice and development"addresed many topics and the activities of the OIC General Secretariat on implementing the resolutions adopted on various issues in the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Ash-Sharif and the dangerous developments since the last CFM in Niamey 2020.

The event also discussed several political files, most notably the developments in Afghanistan and its humanitarian consequences for the Afghan people and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.







