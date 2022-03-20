Azerbaijani Economy Ministry appeals to exporters

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has appealed to exporters, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

"Proceeding from the decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Economy will give a conclusion on export of some goods in connection with the steady increase in the world prices for main food products on the world markets due to the climate change and recent geopolitical processes, as well as the problems in the logistics and supply chain of these goods in the markets of neighboring countries.

In this regard, the businessmen involved in the export of these goods can contact the Ministry of Economy by mail or via (https://www.economy.gov.az/en/ ).

The received appeals will be considered and an appropriate response will be given within five working days.

The corresponding structures of the ministry of economy work on holidays as usual to ensure the continuity of the process.

The interested individuals may contact in connection with additional questions via 195-2.