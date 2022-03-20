Azerbaijan bans government agencies from buying used cars

By Trend





Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decree banning the purchase of service cars, special and other vehicles for use (operation) by departments, enterprises and organizations financed from the state budget in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The ban won’t apply to military structures, state security services, foreign intelligence, law enforcement agencies and prosecutor's offices.

Respective amendments were made to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers "On improving rules for use of vehicles in departments, enterprises and organizations financed from state budget of Azerbaijan."

The amendments envisage spending the funds, allocated annually from the state budget for the maintenance of each vehicle (suitable for operation), available on the balance sheet of departments, enterprises and organizations financed from the state budget, on the purchase of spare parts and current repairs of motor vehicles.

It’s envisaged to spend the mentioned funds in the amount of 30 percent of the cost of fuel, calculated according to the basic linear fuel consumption rates for a service life of up to five years, and in the amount of 40 percent - with a service life of five years or more in accordance with the monthly mileage limit.

Prior to the amendments, the funds for the purchase of spare parts and current repairs of vehicles were allocated in the amount of 30 percent of the cost of fuel, calculated according to the basic linear fuel consumption rates in accordance with the monthly mileage limit.