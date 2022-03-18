TANAP to transport 16.2 bcm of gas by late 2022

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

A total of 16.2 billion cubic meters of gas is planned to be transported via Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) by late 2022, Azertag has reported.

The figure means an increase of 18 percent compared to last year.

It should be noted that 13.7 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas were transported through TANAP to Turkey and Europe in 2021.

TANAP is the central part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which connects the giant Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe through the South Caucasus Pipeline and TAP. The pipeline has strategic importance as it allows the Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe.

The capacity of the pipeline is planned to be increased up to 23 billion cubic meters by 2023, 31 billion cubic meters by 2026, and at the final stage 60 billion cubic meters. The current TANAP’s capacity is 16 billion cubic meters.

To recall, Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe via this route, with the completion of the TAP construction on December 31, 2020.