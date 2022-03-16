Baku, Dubai eye new prospects for energy co-op

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the United Arab Emirates' Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei have discussed new opportunities for bilateral energy cooperation.

The discussion took place within the groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh solar power plant on March 15.

During the meeting, the parties assessed the laying of the foundation of the Garadagh SPP as an indicator of the two countries' strong relations.

They rated Azerbaijan as a country that welcomes foreign investment and has great opportunities for multifaceted energy cooperation.

Furthermore, the parties discussed various aspects of renewable energy, as well as the potential for collaboration in the fields of natural gas, hydrogen, and power energy.

The Gulustan Palace hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh solar power plant, which will be built in Azerbaijan by the Masdar company of the United Arab Emirates.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, Parviz Shahbazov and Suhail Al Mazrouei spoke at a joint press conference. The ministers responded to questions about the significance of the new solar power plant being built for the country's energy system, increasing the annual volume of electricity production at the expense of green energy sources, increasing the share of renewable energy sources in the field of electricity, the significance of the documents signed, and other topics.

In addition, during the press conference, Azerbaijan and the Masdar company of the United Arab Emirates signed four memorandums of understanding on renewable energy cooperation.