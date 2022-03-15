Azerbaijan registers increase in cost of paid services rendered to population

By Trend

The cost of paid services rendered to the population in Azerbaijan increased by five percent in real terms from January through February 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 and amounted to 1.4 billion manat ($823 million), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

According to the State Statistics Committee, legal entities rendered the services worth 1.05 billion manat ($617 million) to the population, which is 75.2 percent of the total cost of the rendered services.

Each resident of the country used various paid services worth 139.8 manat ($82.2) during the first two months of 2022, which is by 18.2 manat ($10.7) more compared to the same period of 2021.