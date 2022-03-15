Azerbaijani company joins BSE listing consultation program

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Ekvita Consulting company has joined the listing consultation program of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) as a partner, Trend reports citing the BSE.

The company provides a full range of consulting services in the areas of law, taxes, finance, audit, and management.

Its active clients include companies operating worldwide and included in the Fortune 500 list.

Along with government projects, Ekvita Consulting has also been taking part in the implementation of major initiatives of the European Union, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other international donors.