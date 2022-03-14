Azerbaijan among main electricity exporters to Georgia

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Levan Davitashvili has said that Azerbaijan is among the main electricity exporters to Georgia, Trend has reported.

He noted that Azerbaijani electricity exports to Georgia amounted to about 601.1 million kWh, following Russia with 1.2 billion kWh.

The minister added that Georgia has great potential for renewable energy development, however, the country is still dependent on electricity imports.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan ranked first among the top exporters of petroleum gases to Georgia in January 2022. During the reported month, Azerbaijan exported $51.4 million worth of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons to Georgia, which is by 57.6 percent more compared to the same month in 2021.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic fields. Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.