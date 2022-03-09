Azerbaijan ranks first for petroleum gases exports to Georgia

By Azernews





Azerbaijan ranked first among the top exporters of petroleum gases to Georgia in January 2022, local media has reported.

During the reported month, Azerbaijan exported $51.4 million worth of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons to Georgia, which is by 57.6 percent more compared to the same month in 2021.

Exports also increased by 8.6 percent compared to January 2020 and by 9.1 percent compared to December 2021.

Among the main exporters of petroleum gases to Georgia, Azerbaijan was followed by Russia (with $12.5 million) and the United States (with $4 million)

It should be noted that Georgia's total imports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons for January 2022 amounted to $63.9 million, which is a 37.7 percent increase over January 2021 and an 11.3 percent increase over the same month in 2020.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic fields. Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.