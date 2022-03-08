TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

07 March 2022

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Feb. 21

1.7

Feb. 28

1.7

Feb. 22

1.7

Mar. 1

1.7

Feb. 23

1.7

Mar. 2

1.7

Feb. 24

1.7

Mar. 3

1.7

Feb. 25

1.7

Mar. 4

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0186 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has fallen by 0.009 and amounted to 1.8905 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Feb. 21

1.9319

Feb. 28

1.8950

Feb. 22

1.9211

Mar. 1

1.9039

Feb. 23

1.9257

Mar. 2

1.8908

Feb. 24

1.9115

Mar. 3

1.8867

Feb. 25

1.9075

Mar. 4

1.8764

Average weekly

1.9195

Average weekly

1.8905

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has lowered by 0.0049 manat and amounted to 0.016 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Feb. 14

0.0222

Feb. 28

0.0157

Feb. 15

0.0213

Mar. 1

0.0163

Feb. 16

0.0216

Mar. 2

0.0155

Feb. 17

0.0197

Mar. 3

0.0171

Feb. 18

0.0200

Mar. 4

0.0155

Average weekly

0.0209

Average weekly

0.0160

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish has reduced by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1214. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has declined by 0.0022 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Feb. 21

0.1251

Feb. 28

0.1207

Feb. 22

0.1243

Mar. 1

0.1229

Feb. 23

0.1239

Mar. 2

0.1222

Feb. 24

0.1232

Mar. 3

0.1210

Feb. 25

0.1218

Mar. 4

0.1202

Average weekly

0.1236

Average weekly

0.1214

 

 

