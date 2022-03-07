Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 47.651 manat (1.4 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,270.2713 manat, rising by 25.18 manat (0.7 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Feb. 21
3,216.7485
Feb. 28
3,249.9835
Feb. 22
3,243.6340
Mar. 1
3,239.3330
Feb. 23
3,225.0530
Mar. 2
3,291.8120
Feb.24
3,289.2110
Mar. 3
3,272.5935
Feb.25
3,250.7910
Mar. 4
3,297.6345
Average weekly
3,245.0880
Average weekly
3,270.2713
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.385 manat (3.34 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.2478 manat, which was by 2.3 percent or 0.9761 manat more than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Feb. 21
40.4374
Feb. 28
41.4338
Feb. 22
41.1093
Mar. 1
41.3427
Feb. 23
41.1134
Mar. 2
42.7842
Feb. 24
42.3314
Mar. 3
42.8392
Feb. 25
41.3670
Mar. 4
42.8190
Average weekly
41.2717
Average weekly
42.2478
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49 manat (2.7 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,812.8 manat, which is by 28.8 manat (1.56 percent) less than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Feb. 21
1,824
Feb. 28
1,805
Feb. 22
1,854
Mar. 1
1,778
Feb. 23
1,841
Mar. 2
1,798
Feb. 24
1,878
Mar. 3
1,829
Feb. 25
1,811
Mar. 4
1,854
Average weekly
1,841.6
Average weekly
1,812.8
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 473.7 manat (11.1 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,436.9337 manat, up by 334.41 manat (8.15 percent) more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Feb. 21
3,932.1340
Feb. 28
4,268.6405
Feb. 22
4,091.0670
Mar. 1
4,235.2610
Feb. 23
4,006.9425
Mar. 2
4,434.3225
Feb. 24
4,295.1265
Mar. 3
4,504.0990
Feb. 25
4,187.3465
Mar. 4
4,742.3455
Average weekly
4,102.524
Average weekly
4,436.9337