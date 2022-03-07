TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

07 March 2022
By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 47.651 manat (1.4 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,270.2713 manat, rising by 25.18 manat (0.7 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Feb. 21

3,216.7485

Feb. 28

3,249.9835

Feb. 22

3,243.6340

Mar. 1

3,239.3330

Feb. 23

3,225.0530

Mar. 2

3,291.8120

Feb.24

3,289.2110

Mar. 3

3,272.5935

Feb.25

3,250.7910

Mar. 4

3,297.6345

Average weekly

3,245.0880

Average weekly

3,270.2713



The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.385 manat (3.34 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.2478 manat, which was by 2.3 percent or 0.9761 manat more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Feb. 21

40.4374

Feb. 28

41.4338

Feb. 22

41.1093

Mar. 1

41.3427

Feb. 23

41.1134

Mar. 2

42.7842

Feb. 24

42.3314

Mar. 3

42.8392

Feb. 25

41.3670

Mar. 4

42.8190

Average weekly

41.2717

Average weekly

42.2478

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49 manat (2.7 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,812.8 manat, which is by 28.8 manat (1.56 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Feb. 21

1,824

Feb. 28

1,805

Feb. 22

1,854

Mar. 1

1,778

Feb. 23

1,841

Mar. 2

1,798

Feb. 24

1,878

Mar. 3

1,829

Feb. 25

1,811

Mar. 4

1,854

Average weekly

1,841.6

Average weekly

1,812.8

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 473.7 manat (11.1 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,436.9337 manat, up by 334.41 manat (8.15 percent) more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Feb. 21

3,932.1340

Feb. 28

4,268.6405

Feb. 22

4,091.0670

Mar. 1

4,235.2610

Feb. 23

4,006.9425

Mar. 2

4,434.3225

Feb. 24

4,295.1265

Mar. 3

4,504.0990

Feb. 25

4,187.3465

Mar. 4

4,742.3455

Average weekly

4,102.524

Average weekly

4,436.9337

