Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Change in price of one ounce of gold

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,270.2713 manat, rising by 25.18 manat (0.7 percent) compared to the previous week.

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 47.651 manat (1.4 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.385 manat (3.34 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.2478 manat, which was by 2.3 percent or 0.9761 manat more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 21 40.4374 Feb. 28 41.4338 Feb. 22 41.1093 Mar. 1 41.3427 Feb. 23 41.1134 Mar. 2 42.7842 Feb. 24 42.3314 Mar. 3 42.8392 Feb. 25 41.3670 Mar. 4 42.8190 Average weekly 41.2717 Average weekly 42.2478

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49 manat (2.7 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,812.8 manat, which is by 28.8 manat (1.56 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 21 1,824 Feb. 28 1,805 Feb. 22 1,854 Mar. 1 1,778 Feb. 23 1,841 Mar. 2 1,798 Feb. 24 1,878 Mar. 3 1,829 Feb. 25 1,811 Mar. 4 1,854 Average weekly 1,841.6 Average weekly 1,812.8

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 473.7 manat (11.1 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,436.9337 manat, up by 334.41 manat (8.15 percent) more compared to the previous week.