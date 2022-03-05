New gold deposit discovered in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

British company Anglo-Asian Mining Plc, involved in gold, silver, and copper mining in Azerbaijan, has discovered a new gold deposit.

A new sub-vertical gold vein, "Hasan", was discovered to the south of the main Gosha gold mine.

Work continues on the new sub-vertical deposit discovered by surface drilling. Preliminary results from the fieldwork indicate that the new vein contains highly mineralized gold layers.

"We are highly encouraged by the discovery of the promising Hasan vein, which looks to be an exciting addition to the Gosha mine. We are now planning the mining of the vein, whilst our ongoing assessment work at Vejnaly continues to progress," the company's CEO Reza Vaziri said.

Moreover, an evaluation of the existing Vejnali mine and plant in Zangilan is also progressing at pace. Ore production from the new gold vein at Gosha and the Vejnali mine is anticipated in the second half of 2022.

Current metal production from existing Gedabek operations is forecast to be between 54,000 to 58,000 gold equivalent ounces, which will be supplemented by production from Vejnali and Gosha, in 2022.

Gold mining in Azerbaijan is currently carried out by two companies - AzerGold CJSC and Anglo Asian Mining PLC.